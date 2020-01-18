Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Position Increased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 6,708.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.49 per share, for a total transaction of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,434.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,450 shares of company stock worth $416,561. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX opened at $76.70 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.81.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.10 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.