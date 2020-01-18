6 Meridian Has $500,000 Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 537.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie set a $42.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

CNK stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.