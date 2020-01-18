6 Meridian Acquires 540 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.22). Mercury General had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $983.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

