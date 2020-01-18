6 Meridian Acquires 361 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

