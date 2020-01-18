6 Meridian Increases Stock Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Graham were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Graham by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of GHC opened at $623.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $634.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.72. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $612.22 and a 1 year high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.60 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $738.82 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.