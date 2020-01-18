New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NJR stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $479.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

