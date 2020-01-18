6 Meridian Increases Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 162.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $215.27 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

