Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Increased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Waste Management by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $119.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

