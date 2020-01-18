6 Meridian Purchases 136 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at $50,996,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 55,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks stock opened at $170.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.39. PS Business Parks Inc has a one year low of $136.58 and a one year high of $192.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.30.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $316,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $729,524.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,002.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,531 shares of company stock worth $1,696,450 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.