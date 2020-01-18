6 Meridian Has $548,000 Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.07% of Central Securities worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CET. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Central Securities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the third quarter worth $750,000. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 27.5% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 71,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Central Securities during the third quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Central Securities by 28.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period.

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

