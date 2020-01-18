First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 6,128 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in UDR by 99.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in UDR by 19.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UDR by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDR. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of UDR opened at $47.45 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.