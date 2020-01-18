6 Meridian Grows Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $34.71 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $40.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

