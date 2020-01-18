6 Meridian Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

6 Meridian increased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in CME Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $206.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

