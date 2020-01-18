6 Meridian Increases Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

6 Meridian raised its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,837 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,049,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 333,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $14,487,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 536,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $45.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFG. ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

