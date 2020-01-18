6 Meridian Buys 2,019 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The GEO Group Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.