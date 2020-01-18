National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.09% of National Presto Industries worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1,415.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $133.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

