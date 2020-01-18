Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 21,736 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,736 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,401,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,293,000 after purchasing an additional 426,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,570,000 after purchasing an additional 711,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 541,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,465,250.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 53,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $3,824,110.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,670.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,962. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $83.15.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSP. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

