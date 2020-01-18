Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,136,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,060,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PVH by 78.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,590,000 after acquiring an additional 386,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 28.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 155,406 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 7.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 621,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,532,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PVH by 173.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 368,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

PVH stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.71. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

