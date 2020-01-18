Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 107,500 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RARX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after purchasing an additional 886,583 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 390,415 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 583,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 378,813 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,914,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 253,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RARX opened at $46.97 on Friday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $494,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,589.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

