Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,267,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 334,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $3,322,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,585 shares of company stock valued at $939,391. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLIR stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $55.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

