Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

