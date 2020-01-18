Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 226.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 64,833 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,003,279.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $925,750.00. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,498 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

