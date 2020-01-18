Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Pentair by 33.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,451,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,982,000 after acquiring an additional 665,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pentair by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,616,000 after acquiring an additional 142,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

PNR stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

