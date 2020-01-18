FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,955 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,579,000 after acquiring an additional 427,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 11,911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,177 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,109,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $161,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX opened at $159.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.58. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

