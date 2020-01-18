Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $82.30 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

