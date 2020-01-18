CIBC Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$57.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTS. TD Securities dropped their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CSFB set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.80.

FTS opened at C$56.59 on Wednesday. Fortis has a one year low of C$45.90 and a one year high of C$56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.7000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

