Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HSE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Husky Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Shares of TSE:HSE opened at C$9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.90. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.48 and a 12 month high of C$17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Husky Energy will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

