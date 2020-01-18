Teijin (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teijin (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TOTDY opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. Teijin has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

About Teijin

