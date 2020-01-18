Teijin (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teijin (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TOTDY opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. Teijin has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

About Teijin

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 21,736 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems
Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 21,736 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems
Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PVH Corp
Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PVH Corp
Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 107,500 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc
Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 107,500 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc
Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc.
Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc.
Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc
Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc
Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mercury Systems Inc
Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mercury Systems Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report