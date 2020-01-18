Redburn Partners Lowers Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Hold

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank from an equal rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Swedbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Swedbank has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Swedbank has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

