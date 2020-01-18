Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.75 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.58.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$20.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 32.17. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.70 and a 1-year high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ero Copper news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.