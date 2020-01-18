CIBC Boosts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$58.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.14.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.91. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$43.02 and a twelve month high of C$53.13.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,394,155.91. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 6,542 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$51.08 per share, with a total value of C$334,160.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at C$44,550,037.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

