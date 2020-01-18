UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBSFY. KeyCorp cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $19.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

