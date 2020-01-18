Scotiabank Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$36.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CSFB cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.38.

IMO stock opened at C$35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.16. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$31.51 and a 52 week high of C$40.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.80%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

