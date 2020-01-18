Scotiabank Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$36.00

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CSFB cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.38.

IMO stock opened at C$35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.16. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$31.51 and a 52 week high of C$40.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.80%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Analyst Recommendations for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 21,736 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems
Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 21,736 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems
Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PVH Corp
Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PVH Corp
Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 107,500 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc
Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 107,500 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc
Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc.
Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc.
Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc
Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc
Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mercury Systems Inc
Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mercury Systems Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report