Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

C stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 31,355.7% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 109,745 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

