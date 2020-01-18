JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on JPM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after buying an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

