Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Shares of TGT opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Target by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $2,120,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Target by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 107,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

