Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Verint Systems Inc. Issued By Imperial Capital (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93.

VRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

Shares of VRNT opened at $58.24 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,776,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verint Systems by 43.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,965,000 after acquiring an additional 601,549 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 899,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,765 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $37,893,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 880,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 79,802 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

