Robert W. Baird Downgrades Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) to Neutral

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NTGN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

NASDAQ NTGN opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. Neon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $27,679.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,259.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

