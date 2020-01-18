B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTO. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.56.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.60. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.07.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$410.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,345,000. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,155,000. Insiders have sold 239,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,975 over the last three months.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

