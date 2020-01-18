Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $40,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg acquired 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,213.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 915,970 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $15,475,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 212,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 834.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,186,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

