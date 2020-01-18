DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIC Asset presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.47 ($19.15).

DIC stock opened at €15.68 ($18.23) on Thursday. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a twelve month high of €16.20 ($18.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.59.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

