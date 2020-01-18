DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIC Asset presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.47 ($19.15).

DIC stock opened at €15.68 ($18.23) on Thursday. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a twelve month high of €16.20 ($18.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.59.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices.

