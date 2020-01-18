Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DLGNF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, October 13th.

Shares of DLGNF stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

