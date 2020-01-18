Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

