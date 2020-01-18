TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCEHY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

