II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $36.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. II-VI has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 122.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

