Morgan Stanley Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $621.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $621.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

NYSE BLK opened at $535.24 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $401.80 and a 1 year high of $539.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Insiders sold a total of 6,371 shares of company stock worth $3,225,225 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 760.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

