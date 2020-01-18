Morgan Stanley Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $621.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $621.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.
NYSE BLK opened at $535.24 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $401.80 and a 1 year high of $539.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.07.
In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Insiders sold a total of 6,371 shares of company stock worth $3,225,225 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 760.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
