Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $49.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 48,525.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

