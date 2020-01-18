Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 91 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 91 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 85 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a CHF 104 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 89 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 94.27.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

