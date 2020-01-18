LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €120.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €120.00 ($139.53) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEG. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.34 ($132.95).

FRA LEG opened at €109.40 ($127.21) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €103.85. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

