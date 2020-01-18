Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBRV. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.36% and a negative net margin of 910.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $65,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.